Advertisement

Wainwright pitches Cards past Brewers 4-2 to open twinbill

Milwaukee Brewers' Jace Peterson tags out St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman as he is caught stealing third during the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Jace Peterson tags out St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman as he is caught stealing third during the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Adam Wainwright shook off an early home run and pitched a four-hitter, leading the St. Louis Cardinals past the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt ran the team in the opener. He was to miss the nightcap while serving a one-game suspension, imposed by Major League Baseball after tempers flared during the Brewers' 18-3 romp Tuesday night.

Wainwright struck out nine in the seven-inning complete game as the Cardinals reached .500 in their bid for a spot in the expanded playoff field.

Keston Huira homered for the Brewers in the first inning, but they got little after that.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Don’t gather to watch Badger games, Dane Co. health officials warn

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Public Health Madison Dane County warned this upcoming season will likely cause COVID-19 to spread even further among students and across Dane County.

Nfl

Packers great Charles Woodson nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Woodson and 13 other modern-era greats are are among the first-year nominees.

Badgers

UW “thrilled” about return of football

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez says he is “thrilled” for the return of Big Ten football, “specifically BADGER FOOTBALL.”

Football

President Trump celebrates Big Ten’s return, claims credit

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
President Donald Trump joined Big Ten football fans Wednesday morning in celebrating the imminent return of Big Ten football.

Latest News

Sports

Snappers fans believe new owner “destroying brand” with name change

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mike Buda
In order to cover the upkeep costs of maintaining Beloit’s new baseball stadium over the next 20 years, Snappers Managing Operator Quint Studer will change the team’s name.

Baseball

Yelich, Braun lead Brewers to 18-3 romp over Cardinals

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Christian Yelich broke out of his slump with a home run and three hits, Ryan Braun also went deep and the Milwaukee Brewers romped to an 18-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Baseball

Brewers rally to edge Cardinals 2-1 in doubleheader opener

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Keston Hiura hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to score Avisail Garcia with the winning run as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to edge the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 in the opening game of a doubleheader Monday.

Football

Reports: Plan on return to Fall sports met with ‘optimism’ from Big Ten leaders

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
A presentation by the return to competition task force Saturday led to a meeting of all 14 university presidents and chancellors Sunday.