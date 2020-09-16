Wednesday Cold Front Brings Cooler Weather for the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mid-week cold front moves through Wisconsin this afternoon. Winds initially start out of the southwest but quickly become northerly once the front passes. Expect the winds to pick up this afternoon as the front makes its approach. A lack of moisture means this is a dry front - although some clouds will attempt to form on its leading edge. Highs will climb into the mid 70′s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

A few showers may develop farther south of the NBC 15 viewing area as the front makes its way through Illinois. Cooler air filters into southern Wisconsin tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 40′s - near 50°F.

High pressure moves in for the remainder of the week - keeping the winds northerly at first before swinging around out of the south later in the weekend. Lows may tumble into the lower and mid 40′s Friday - Sunday. A couple of upper 30′s can’t be ruled out!

Highs will remain in the 60′s until Sunday as the southerly winds become more sustained. Warmer weather is anticipated at the beginning of next week. Another storm system will pass to our north during the middle of next week. Rain chances look slim so far.

