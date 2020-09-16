Advertisement

WI clerks to mail more than a million absentee ballots this week

“It remains to be seen whether Wisconsin can still count all of the ballots on election night,” said the director of the Marquette Law School Poll.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said more than a million absentee ballots will be sent out this week.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said more than a million absentee ballots will be sent out this week.(WMTV)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported a historic number of absentee ballot requests as clerks prepare to send the first wave of ballots this week.

Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official, said as of Tuesday morning, more than a million voters have already requested absentee ballots for the November 3 election. No other election, she explained, had as many requests at this point.

Clerks must meet a Thursday deadline for mailing absentee ballots to registered voters with requests on file and a Saturday deadline for sending them to overseas and military voters.

Charles Franklin, the director of the Marquette Law School Poll, explained that Wisconsin will be a battleground state this election alongside Michigan and Pennsylvania (They gave President Donald Trump the electoral college majority in 2016).

“Certainly switching to the volume of absentee by mail is going to be a challenge, but especially in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania,” Franklin said.

He continued, that the number of returned absentee ballots may be different than what was sent. “No matter what,” he said, "you’d expect the election night count to be slower than it usually is. But it remains to be seen whether Wisconsin can still count all of the ballots on election night, even if that means in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.”

In Wisconsin, absentee ballots are counted at voters' respective polling places. Franklin said this may speed up the counting process.

As far as potential delays with the postal service, Wolfe said the commission meets weekly with its state and regional representatives. “We have no reason to believe that [delays] to be the case in Wisconsin, with the regional facilities that sort our mail,” she said. “But we do know that mail can take up to a week on each leg of the journey and sometimes things go wrong. Sometimes things go wrong on the voters' side. Sometimes things go wrong in the mailing system.”

Per state statute, the elections commission cannot allow clerks to process absentee ballots before election day. However, clerks can check that a voter has included his or her signature, as well as that of the witness. If they find any “deficiencies,” Wolfe said clerks can contact voters to fix their mistakes.

For this reason, Wolfe stressed that voters should not only request but also return completed absentee ballots as soon as possible.

Voters have until the Thursday before election to make an absentee ballot request.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Over $7.5 million in debt relief secured for former WI ITT Tech students

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Attorney General Josh Kaul secured over $7.5 million in loan debt relief Tuesday as part of an agreement for ITT Technical Institute students in Wisconsin.

News

Madison police respond to motorcycle accident on South Whitney Way

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Dane County Dispatch says an initial call came in around 8:14 for a motorcycle crash.

Local

Madison hosts events to call attention to importance of Latinx people in community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Hispanic Heritage Month Downtown kicked off on Tuesday and will provide a fun, safe way to enjoy downtown and celebrate the Latino community.

News

Baraboo Police Chief placed on paid administrative leave for reasons unknown

Updated: 2 hours ago
Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf has been placed on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday, however the city’s mayor won’t say for what reason or for how long.

Latest News

State

More protections denied for moose in 4 upper Midwest states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal officials have denied extending protections under the Endangered Species Act to a subspecies of moose that historically appeared in four upper Midwestern states.

State

No confirmation on if state mask mandate will be extended

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Gov. Tony Evers is not confirming whether the statewide mask mandate that is set to expire on Sept. 28 will be extended.

News

No confirmation on if statewide mask mandate will extend

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Paradigm CEO reflects on workplace shooting as two-year anniversary nears

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Baraboo Police Chief placed on administrative leave

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Wisconsin likely to return to Chicago’s quarantine list next week

Updated: 3 hours ago