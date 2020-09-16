Advertisement

Wisconsin reports over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases for 6th time in 7 days

Eight more deaths were reported.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the sixth time in the past week, Wisconsin health officials recorded at least 1,300 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

The latest Dept. of Health Services figures show 1,408 new, confirmed cases were reported Wednesday. This latest total pushed the seven-day rolling average for new cases to 1,340 per day, up more than 500 cases per day over this time last week.

New cases never dropped lower than 1,348 in the past week, except for Monday, when 771 positive tests were tallied. That number was still a record for Mondays, which typically see far fewer cases than the other days of the week.

Number of newly reported COVID-19 cases, by day, and 7-day average (last 14 days), on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Number of newly reported COVID-19 cases, by day, and 7-day average (last 14 days), on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.(Dept. of Health Services)

Conversely, with more than 12,000 total tests recorded Wednesday, the percentage of them that were positive only ticked up a half-point, to 11.5 percent, and stayed well below the seven-day rolling average of 14.1 percent for the second day straight.

Eight more deaths were reported, bringing the total number of people who died from complications related to the coronavirus to 1,228 since the outbreak began.

Of the 92,712 people who have tested positive since the pandemic began, 10,839 of them remain active. Currently, 11.7 percent of all cases are active and number that has been increasing in this latest surge, after having dipped into the single digits.

So far, 6,454 people, or seven percent, have been hospitalized because of the coronavirus.

