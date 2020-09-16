Woman charged with attempted homicide in connection with Monday shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police detectives have charged 24-year-old Aaliyah C. Randle with attempted homicide and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent in connection with a shooting Monday.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. Monday to the 4700 block of Hayes Road for several reports of someone being shot. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police continued saying the man was taken to a local hospital for surgery and was expected to recover, but they did not have an update on his condition Wednesday.

Randle is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

