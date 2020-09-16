Advertisement

Yelich, Braun lead Brewers to 18-3 romp over Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura is congratulated by Ben Gamel (16) and Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Christian Yelich broke out of his slump with a home run and three hits, Ryan Braun also went deep and the Milwaukee Brewers romped to an 18-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Keston Hiura and Daniel Vogelbach also homered for the Brewers.

Well after the game was out of hand, both managers were ejected following a catcher’s interference call on Yadier Molina that led to a tense confrontation in front of the Brewers' dugout.

Milwaukee jumped on St. Louis early, a night after the teams combined for only eight runs in splitting a doubleheader in which both games went to extra innings.

