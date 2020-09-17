Argyle Schools to close Friday after staff member contracts COVID-19

ARGYLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Argyle Schools has canceled all classes for Friday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Superintendent Mike Beranek determined that students were not exposed to the staff member and the district is working to see if any other staff members had potential exposures.

The staff member with coronavirus is currently under quarantine and will not return for at least two weeks or until health officials determine it is safe for them to return to work.

Beranek announced the district will be doing a deep clean of the building Friday, which is why they will not have school. The district will be working with the Lafayette County Health Department to make a plan for the next week.

The superintendent noted if the district needs to shift from in-person learning to a different model in their Return to School Plan, they will let the public know as soon as possible.

Any student or staff experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus should contact their health provider.

