Automatic fire sprinklers credited with helping stop apartment fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An automatic fire sprinkler system in a downtown Madison apartment complex is being credited with helping protect the complex. However, the Thursday morning blaze did drive one resident from his home.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., the individual was cooking shortly in his apartment shortly before 1 a.m. when the fire erupted on his stovetop. The man grabbed his fire extinguisher and as he doused the flames, the sprinkler system activated to help finish the job.

By the time fire crews arrived on scene, the fire was out, the fire department continued. All that was left was some light smoke and a pot of food sitting on the stove.

Firefighters shut down the sprinkler system and then helped drain the water from the apartment.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, however the one resident was displaced.

