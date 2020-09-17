Advertisement

Beloit College to test all students weekly for COVID-19

20 percent of faculty and staff will also be sample-tested on a weekly basis
Source: Beloit College Facebook Account
Source: Beloit College Facebook Account (WIFR)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit College will test it’s more than 1,200 students weekly for COVID-19 and 20 percent of its faculty and staff according to a release issued by the private institution Wednesday.

The free weekly testing is made possible by a partnership with Abbott Laboratories in Chicago. The tests will be provided for the entire 2020-21 academic year.

“This partnership gives us the capacity to take care of our students, staff, and faculty in the best way possible,” said President Scott Bierman.

Testing will be available around mid-October and will consist of a nasal swab that produces results in 20 minutes or less, Bierman sad in the release. Until then, the College’s Health and Wellness Center will continue to test roughly 20 percent of the student population every week.

The College says testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in The Stack -- the fourth floor of the Powerhouse, the College’s new student union and athletic facility.

“These are people, not numbers, and so we’re glad to be able to offer this service, in a more private setting, to help keep our campus community safe,” said Karen Mayse, director of engagement and leader of the new testing site.

Up to eight certified nursing assistants or emergency medicine technicians will be hired to staff the new testing area, Mayse said.

