Advertisement

Carnival cancels more cruises, plans to sell 18 ships

Not setting sail
Carnival announced this week that Caribbean cruises are canceled through the end of January.
Carnival announced this week that Caribbean cruises are canceled through the end of January.(Source: Andy Newman/CCL)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Carnival Cruise Lines is paring down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it will cancel all voyages until early next year.

Carnival announced this week that Caribbean cruises are canceled through the end of January.

Other voyages are canceled into the spring.

Anyone who had a cruise already booked will receive a credit or refund.

Carnival also announced plans to sell 18 ships, almost 30% of its fleet.

The cruise line is selling its older, less efficient ships.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

'Cheer' star investigated for solicitation

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris reportedly investigated on claims of trying to solicit sex with minors.

Education

Edgewood College spike in COVID-19 related to Labor Day activities, president says

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Edgewood College reported a spike in COVID-19 cases Thursday among students, attributing it to activities over Labor Day weekend.

National

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.

Local

Automatic fire sprinklers credited with helping stop apartment fire

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
An automatic fire sprinkler system in a downtown Madison apartment complex is being credited with helping protect the complex.

National Politics

Justice Dept.: Sedition charge may apply to protest violence

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has seized on the demonstrations and an aggressive federal response to showcase what the president says is his law-and-order prowess, claiming he’s countering rising crime in cities run by Democrats.

Latest News

Local

Special Olympics Wisconsin holds first sports tournament since start of pandemic

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Special Olympics Wisconsin held their first sports tournament in six months Sunday, also making it the first event with the organizations new Return to Play plan.

Coronavirus

Bay Port High School teacher dies after being diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A letter to parents and staff says Heidi Hussli died Thursday after a brief hospitalization.

Local

Special Olympics Wisconsin holds socially distant, safe Southern State Golf Tournament

Updated: 53 minutes ago

National

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. judge on Thursday blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide, calling them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election.

State

President Trump aims to boost rural turnout in critical Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is aiming to boost enthusiasm among rural Wisconsin voters as he looks to repeat his path to victory four years ago.

State

DNR estimates wolf population up about 13%

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate the number of wolves in the state has increased by about 13% from last year.