City to pay remote workers $10,000 to live in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A move to the Capital City may pay off - $10,000 to be exact.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says the Choose Topeka Relocation Initiative allows remote workers to be paid up to $10,000 to live in the Capital City. It said official approval came from the Joint Economic Development Organization’s meeting on Sept. 9.

“Topeka is only one of a few cities in the entire country to offer this type of incentive to relocate remote workers,” said Dan Foltz, board chairman of GO Topeka, an organization of the Greater Topeka Partnership, the leading economic development agency in the region, according to Forbes. “Communities, such as ours, that invest in talent ultimately reap the benefits of a robust and specialized workforce as well as a stronger, more intentional community.”

The organization said based on salary, candidates for the incentive can get up to $10,000 for purchasing a home and up to $5,000 for a one year lease as long as the new Topeka address is their primary residence.

"As Topeka looks to develop its innovation space, this incentive will help us be able to target the best and brightest, especially within the fields of animal health and ag-tech, said Katrin Bridges, senior vice president of innovation, GO Topeka.

According to the Greater Topeka Partnership, funding for the program coms from current allocations for the traditional relocation program that was approved in December of 2019 and is available to remote workers.

“To those remote workers looking at this program with interest, let me be the first to say we’re happy to welcome you to our vibrant, growing community and we’re excited to provide you with the resources to help you start your best life here in Topeka,” said Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

GO Topeka said candidates will need to have proof of previous residency or rental agreement and proof of salary or a benefits package. It said the package is limited to one incentive per household and a minimum three month waiting period. It also said the employer of the remote employee must be located outside of Shawnee County.

“The pandemic has reshaped the way we perform professionally, with remote work becoming the new normal for many,” said Barbara Stapleton, vice president of business retention and talent initiatives, GO Topeka. “Within the last few months, Choose Topeka has seen a sharp uptick of remote candidates expressing an interest in choosing Topeka as their next home. It was imperative that a remote option for the relocation initiative come into play.”

Those interested in the Choose Topeka Relocation Initiative should contact Barbara Stapleton at Barbara.Stapleton@TopekaPartnership.com.

