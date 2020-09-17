Advertisement

City to pay remote workers $10,000 to live in Topeka

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A move to the Capital City may pay off - $10,000 to be exact.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says the Choose Topeka Relocation Initiative allows remote workers to be paid up to $10,000 to live in the Capital City. It said official approval came from the Joint Economic Development Organization’s meeting on Sept. 9.

“Topeka is only one of a few cities in the entire country to offer this type of incentive to relocate remote workers,” said Dan Foltz, board chairman of GO Topeka, an organization of the Greater Topeka Partnership, the leading economic development agency in the region, according to Forbes. “Communities, such as ours, that invest in talent ultimately reap the benefits of a robust and specialized workforce as well as a stronger, more intentional community.”

The organization said based on salary, candidates for the incentive can get up to $10,000 for purchasing a home and up to $5,000 for a one year lease as long as the new Topeka address is their primary residence.

"As Topeka looks to develop its innovation space, this incentive will help us be able to target the best and brightest, especially within the fields of animal health and ag-tech, said Katrin Bridges, senior vice president of innovation, GO Topeka.

According to the Greater Topeka Partnership, funding for the program coms from current allocations for the traditional relocation program that was approved in December of 2019 and is available to remote workers.

“To those remote workers looking at this program with interest, let me be the first to say we’re happy to welcome you to our vibrant, growing community and we’re excited to provide you with the resources to help you start your best life here in Topeka,” said Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

GO Topeka said candidates will need to have proof of previous residency or rental agreement and proof of salary or a benefits package. It said the package is limited to one incentive per household and a minimum three month waiting period. It also said the employer of the remote employee must be located outside of Shawnee County.

“The pandemic has reshaped the way we perform professionally, with remote work becoming the new normal for many,” said Barbara Stapleton, vice president of business retention and talent initiatives, GO Topeka. “Within the last few months, Choose Topeka has seen a sharp uptick of remote candidates expressing an interest in choosing Topeka as their next home. It was imperative that a remote option for the relocation initiative come into play.”

Those interested in the Choose Topeka Relocation Initiative should contact Barbara Stapleton at Barbara.Stapleton@TopekaPartnership.com.

For more information on the Choose Topeka talent recruitment initiative, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Dane Co. awards $4.45 million for creation of affordable housing

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County announced $4.45 million in awards Thursday to help build over 300 affordable housing units in multiple cities.

Coronavirus

Sen. Johnson exposed to COVID-19, tests negative

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Sen. Ron Johnson was told Thursday that he was exposed to someone with COVID-19 on Monday, but has since tested negative.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases top 2,000 for first time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wisconsin for the first time ever.

Crime

Name released of Madison man found dead at Reindahl Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner has released the name of the 54-year-old man found dead in a Madison park over the weekend.

Latest News

Local

DOJ: 72-year-old shot three people, himself at Mayville apartment complex

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 72-year-old man shot three people at a Mayville senior housing facility Wednesday night before turning the gun on himself, the Dept. of Justice announced in an update.

Local

Rabies-infected bat found on Madison’s near east side

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dane Co. health officials are warning about a bat infected with rabies that was discovered earlier this week at a park on Madison’s near east side.

Nfl

Chiefs fan at opening game tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas City Chiefs have been notified by the Kansas City Health Department that a fan at Thursday’s opening game has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Name released of 27-year-old killed in Whitney Way wreck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
His death remains under investigation and additional testing is underway.

News

Madison artist creates colorful sidewalk sign to help bring in customers to her favorite restaurant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
A Madison artist wanted to help out her favorite burrito joint during the pandemic

Nfl

Lambeau Field is NFL’s best stadium, ESPN determines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The stadium has hosted three NFL Championships, including the legendary “Ice Bowl,” nine conference title games, and has been the home to 15 division title winners and seven championship teams.