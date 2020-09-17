Advertisement

Cooler Nights Ahead

Low Temperatures Could Fall into the 30′s in Some Spots
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure is keeping southern Wisconsin in the sunshine. Winds will be out of the north today -- leading to cooler temperatures in the lower and middle 60′s. Over the next few nights, a clear sky will allow lows to tumble into the lower 40′s and middle - upper 30′s. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Juneau and Adams counties tonight.

Sunshine sticks around through the weekend as the high-pressure center slides east. Temperatures will slowly warm into the middle and upper 60′s by Sunday. Southerly winds return at the second half of the weekend. Highs climb back into the 70′s next week.

Wednesday’s cold front knocked the smoke from the western wildfires out of Wisconsin. However, the plume remains west of the state. It will make a return as the upper-level flow becomes more west/east-oriented early next week.

