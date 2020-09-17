Advertisement

Dane Co. awards $4.45 million for creation of affordable housing

(WTAP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County announced $4.45 million in awards Thursday to help build over 300 affordable housing units in multiple cities.

The units are a part of five projects and will be built in Madison, McFarland, Cambridge, Fitchburg and Verona.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi believes it is critically important to focus on partnerships like this one to create more affordable housing in the community.

“We know housing affordability is one of the greatest challenges every community will face as this pandemic continues. The county’s support for these projects is an important step in our ongoing work to make affordable housing more accessible,” Parisi said.

The funding for the project will come out of the county Affordable Housing Development Fund and will need approval from the Dane County Board.

The fund was created in 2015 and established a funding source to help with the creation of affordable housing across the county. Over $15.8 million in funding has been awarded to affordable housing projects to date.

Each city will be receiving the following amount of money for their projects:

  • McFarland will receive over $608,340 for their proposed project.
  • Madison will receive over $154,850 for their project.
  • Fitchburg will receive $1.25 million for the creation of their project.
  • Verona will receive $1.15 million for their unit project.
  • Cambridge will receive over $1.28 million for their units.

