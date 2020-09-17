Dane Co. Executive Parisi mourns death of Brown Co. teacher

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi offered his condolences to the family, students and staff of the Brown County teacher who died of COVID-19 Thursday.

“I read with deep sorrow this afternoon news of the passing of a Wisconsin teacher due to Covid-19,” Parisi said. “Dane County is grieving with you.”

Parisi raised his concerns as positive COVID-19 cases continue in the county and state, which saw a record high of cases today.

“The public health, safety, and well-being of people must come first,” Parisi urged.

He added the county will continue to aggressively pursue public health policy to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

