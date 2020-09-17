DOJ: 72-year-old shot three people, himself at Mayville apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 72-year-old man shot three people at a Mayville senior housing facility Wednesday night before turning the gun on himself, the Dept. of Justice announced in an update.

The agency did not release the names of the victims or the suspected shooter, however they did say the victims were two women, ages 64 and 53, and a 67-year-old man.

The three victims were in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Horicon Street around 7:30 p.m. when the man opened fire. All four people were known to each other prior to the incident, investigators noted.

Following the shooting, the victims and the shooter were flown to local hospitals. All four people are expected to survive, the DOJ added.

Law enforcement noted the situation has been contained and there is no risk to the public.

The agency did not release any other information.

