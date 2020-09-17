Edgewood College spike in COVID-19 related to Labor Day activities, president says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgewood College reported a spike in COVID-19 cases Thursday among students, attributing it to activities over Labor Day weekend.

The college said a small fraction of the student population is the cause for the jump in cases.

Their main dining facility Phil’s now only offers takeout in a response to what officials say is an “inconsistent adherence to social distancing expectations” at the dining hall. All athletic teams have started a two-week moratorium on all team activities.

President Andrew P. Manion said there was every indication that the cases were related to a violation of school and state protocols.

“There is no evidence that anyone has caught the virus in any public space or classroom on our campus,” Manion added.

A small number of cases related to violations of on-campus COVID-19 protocol are being investigated and could result in punishments as severe to expulsion.

The college tracks cases on campus on their website. As of Wednesday, the college reported 25 cases of COVID-19- 14 recovered and 11 active cases.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.