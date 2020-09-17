Advertisement

FBI: Rockford girl missing since Aug. 5

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 15-year-old Rockford girl has been missing since Aug. 5, according to the FBI.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are looking for 15-year-old Alexia Clemons, who was last seen in Rockford. She is listed as 4 feet and 8 inches, weighing 120 pounds.

She may travel to Chicago, Illinois, Detroit, Michigan, or to the state of Florida. She is biracial, according to the NCMEC.

Alexia has a tattoo of the name “Judy” and the word “Blessed” on her left arm. She also has a tattoo of the name “Dakota” on her right arm.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, you can report at tip by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Rockford Police Department at 1-815-966-2900.

