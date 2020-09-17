Advertisement

Four individuals med-flighted to trauma centers following Mayville shooting

There is no longer a threat to the public as the scene has been secured
(AP)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAYVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people have been taken by air to local trauma centers following a shooting incident Wednesday evening, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch was notified of the shooting around 7:34 p.m. at at 1118 Horicon Street. Law enforcement, Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found the four patients. Lifesaving measures were performed on all four individuals before they were transported to trauma centers.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Department says the scene has been secured and there is no longer a threat to the public.

Horicon Street from Clark Street to County TW will remain closed while authorities investigate.

NBC15 News has sent crews to the scene. Stay with us as this story developed.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

