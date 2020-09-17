Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes All-NBA First Team for the second consecutive year

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 119-100. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 16, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Giannis Antetokounmpo made the All-NBA First Team Wednesday for the second consecutive year, making it the fourth straight season he earned All-NBA honors.

He was unanimously selected for the team by a global panel of over 100 sport swriters and broadcasters.

Antetokounmpo is the 2019-2020 Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for MVP. He has averaged 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game, which are both career high marks.

The Bucks noted he is the only player in the league to rank inside the top-15 for both scoring and rebounding this season.

He will join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in Bucks history to earn multiple First Team All-NBA selections.

