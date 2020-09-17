Lambeau Field is NFL’s best stadium, ESPN determines

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most Packers fans already knew this, but a new ESPN survey just helps confirm it: Lambeau Field is the best stadium in the NFL.

In an article published Wednesday, the popular sports website ranked each stadium along seven criteria and the Packers longtime home finished in the top three in the four most important ones as well as first in historic significance.

“If you’re fortunate enough to walk through the tunnel at Lambeau Field, you will cross the same bricks that the likes of Bart Starr and Ray Nitschke crossed. The same bricks that Brett Favre, Reggie White and Aaron Rodgers crossed.” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky explained.

“Throughout its various renovations and expansions, one thing has remained intact: history,” he continued.

Built in 1957, back when it was known as City Field, the stadium has hosted three NFL Championships, including the legendary “Ice Bowl,” nine conference title games, and has been the home to 15 division title winners and seven championship teams. Not bad.

The Lambeau Leap, where players jump up into the stands, got a special shout out as one of the hallmarks of the field. That tradition helped put Lambeau at the top of the heap for traditions and gave it the best atmosphere in the NFL, according to ESPN.

“This is the bucket list stadium of the NFL,” the ESPN staff wrote.

Not everything is wine and roses (er, wine and cheese?) in Green Bay, however.

The ESPN referees threw a flag on the cost of getting in the gate as well as the gas money fans have to spend just to get there.

With a $260 average ticket price and a fan needing to shell out $135 for the cheapest seat, Lambeau came in at 24th for cost.

Also, the stadium, which is located in the smallest city of the three major sports, ranked 27th in the NFL for location, with the survey noting that the northern Wisconsin stadium is 100 miles north of Milwaukee and has a dearth of hotels, bars, and points of interest.

On the other hand, once you get to Lambeau, the best tailgating scene in the league makes you forget all of that.

Here’s how Lambeau ranked in each category:

Atmosphere: 1st

Features: 3rd

Tradition: 1st

Tailgating: 3rd

Location: 27th

Cost: $24th

History: 1st

