Lane closures in Mayville due to police activity

Lanes are closed from Clark St. to County TW
(AP)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MAYVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic are closed Eastbound and Westbound on Highway 28 from Clark St to County TW due to law enforcement activity, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A call came in to dispatch around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday evening for the incident. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department is responding.

WisDOT estimates the closure will last two hours.

NBC15 has sent crews to the scene. Stay with us as this story developed.

