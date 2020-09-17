Madison artist creates colorful sidewalk sign to help bring in customers to her favorite restaurant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An artist in Madison is using her creative talent to help keep her favorite Madison restaurant stay in business. She enlisted the help of her two sisters to create a sidewalk sign that really stands out.

“We are still just customers and we are still just big fans of what they do, which is just make awesome food,” said Geo Rutherford.

Rutherford saw a sign on the sidewalk in front of El Rancho Mexican Grill on Park Street that read “We R Open”. The sign was written in Sharpie on a neon green poster board.

“As an artist, I’m drawn to things based on their appearance and I knew that if they had a better sign – a more colorful, brighter, more vibrant sign -- it might send a different message so that people know that this is an awesome place to eat,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford and her sisters Natalie and Veronica created a brand-new sign and documented the process on TikTok.

“This is my local burrito shop and during the pandemic, they really suffered like a lot of small businesses and when they re-opened they put up a ‘we r open’ sign,” Rutherford says in the video. “As an artist the only thing I could think to do, besides eat a lot of burritos, was to make them a better sign,”

Geo has almost 400,000 followers on TikTok and the video has been seen thousands of times.

“If we made a video of something cool, right? Then it brings attention to a business that needs a little bit of help,” she said. “The (new) sign is awesome, don’t get me wrong, but it was also partly to get the word out and tell people about this awesome business,”

The Rutherford family came to El Rancho and surprised the owner with the newly created sign.

“I was very surprised, and I appreciate it a lot,” said Jose Torres, owner of El Rancho. “It makes me feel so good because it means we are doing a good job,”

Rutherford says her plan to get customers in the door worked.

“He had a line out the door yesterday and all these people telling him they came from TikTok and so that was kind of fun,” she said.

It was certainly a busy night for Torres. Hopefully it’s a sign for things to come.

“If you know someone in Madison, Wisconsin you should tell them to go to El Rancho Mexican Grill on Park St. It’s an awesome small business that deserves our support,” Rutherford says in her video.

