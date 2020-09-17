Man cited for alleged 4th OWI after driving over 80mph

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old man was arrested on his alleged fourth OWI citation after troopers saw him driving over 80 mph Thursday morning.

A state patrol trooper stopped Zachary Mitchell around 1 a.m. on I-90/94EB at the 103 mile marker near DeForest for speeding higher than 80 mph, according to a news release.

The trooper noticed multiple signs of impairment for Mitchell after making contact and administered a standard sobriety test. They then arrested Mitchell on his alleged fourth citation of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

