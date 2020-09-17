MPD releases photos of suspect who allegedly shot at car in parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released surveillance photos Wednesday of a suspect who they say shot at another car in early Saturday morning in a parking lot.

Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots around 1:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of East Washington Street. MPD detectives investigated further and saw multiple rounds fired between two cars in a Mobil gas station parking lot full of people and other cars.

The photo released by MPD shows a suspect who allegedly shot at another car and was driving a black, four-door Hyundai Elantra. He can be seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, jeans and red shoes.

MPD added there was no property damage or injuries as a result of this incident.

They asked that if anyone can identify the subject in the pictures to contact Madison Area Crimestoppers on their website.

