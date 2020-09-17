Name released of 27-year-old killed in Whitney Way wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 27-year-old Sun Prairie man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Whitney Way on Wednesday.

According to medical examiner, Damarico L. Leggett died from injuries sustained in the crash shortly after he arrived at a local hospital. His death remains under investigation and additional testing is underway.

Authorities say the wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Whitney Way. A witness told NBC15 he saw three motorcycles heading down the street when one of the riders lost control and the vehicle skidded across the road.

Multiple witnesses told investigators with the Madison Police Dept. that the rider had been speeding prior to the crash.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.