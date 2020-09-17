Advertisement

Name released of 27-year-old killed in Whitney Way wreck

Madison Police at the crash scene Tuesday night
Madison Police at the crash scene Tuesday night(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 27-year-old Sun Prairie man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Whitney Way on Wednesday.

According to medical examiner, Damarico L. Leggett died from injuries sustained in the crash shortly after he arrived at a local hospital. His death remains under investigation and additional testing is underway.

Authorities say the wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Whitney Way. A witness told NBC15 he saw three motorcycles heading down the street when one of the riders lost control and the vehicle skidded across the road.

Multiple witnesses told investigators with the Madison Police Dept. that the rider had been speeding prior to the crash.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison artist creates colorful sidewalk sign to help bring in customers to her favorite restaurant

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Tim Elliott
A Madison artist wanted to help out her favorite burrito joint during the pandemic

Nfl

Lambeau Field is NFL’s best stadium, ESPN determines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The stadium has hosted three NFL Championships, including the legendary “Ice Bowl,” nine conference title games, and has been the home to 15 division title winners and seven championship teams.

National Politics

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Eau Claire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Vice President Pence is scheduled to start his Minnesota-Wisconsin bus tour in Eau Claire on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Local

New Middleton plant turns cow manure into clean water

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A new facility in Middleton plans to leverage cutting-edge technology to turn cow manure into drinkable water.

Latest News

Local

Downtown Waunakee businesses encourage people to support small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
Help small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic by donating to a new fund.

Making A Difference

Young nurse inspired by personal experience to care for others

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Stofflet
For Hannah Dreischmeier there’s nowhere she’d rather be than at the bedside of patients at UW Carbone Cancer Center.

News

Four people taken to trauma centers after shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Madison restaurants prepare for winter

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Economic boost expected from game day

Updated: 13 hours ago

Local

Tourism experts expect economic boost from Badger game days

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
Tourism experts are expecting an economic boost now that Badger football will be back this October, but bar owners say COVID-19 is throwing them off their game.