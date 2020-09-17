Name released of Madison man found dead at Reindahl Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner has released the name of the 54-year-old man found dead in a Madison park over the weekend.

According to the medical examiner, Tyrone A. Flood’s body was discovered around 7:20 a.m. Sunday near a bicycle path in Reindahl Park, in the 1800 block of Portage Road.

An autopsy was conducted two days later and the Medical Examiner’s Office states further study and investigation is needed before it can complete the preliminary cause of death. Additional testing is currently underway.

In an update on its investigation into Flood’s death, the Madison Police Dept. revealed Wednesday the Madison man had been involved in an altercation prior to his death. Investigators had previously noted Flood had suffered multiple head injuries.

Its investigation remains active and ongoing and it is asking anyone with information about his death to contact the Violent Crime Unit or submit a time to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

