Names released in deadly Dodge Co. crash

A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.(WCTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol released the names of the drivers involved in a Monday’s crash near Juneau that killed one person.

According to an update released Thursday, the agency reported Mark Schmidt, of Hutisford, died in the collision, which happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway W and County Highway A, in the Town of Oak Grove.

Investigators say the 68-year-old Schmidt did not yield at a stop sign and was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer. His 1990 Oldsmobile Delta 88 was then pushed into a Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office SUV that was waiting to turn at the intersection.

Both the semi’s driver, 22-year-old Nicholas Retzlaff, and the deputy, Jeremy McCarty, suffered minor injuries in the wreck.

The state patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

