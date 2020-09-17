Names released in deadly Dodge Co. crash

JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol released the names of the drivers involved in a Monday’s crash near Juneau that killed one person.

According to an update released Thursday, the agency reported Mark Schmidt, of Hutisford, died in the collision, which happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway W and County Highway A, in the Town of Oak Grove.

Investigators say the 68-year-old Schmidt did not yield at a stop sign and was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer. His 1990 Oldsmobile Delta 88 was then pushed into a Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office SUV that was waiting to turn at the intersection.

Both the semi’s driver, 22-year-old Nicholas Retzlaff, and the deputy, Jeremy McCarty, suffered minor injuries in the wreck.

The state patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.