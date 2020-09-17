New COVID-19 cases top 2,000 for first time

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wisconsin for the first time ever.

The Dept. of Health Services latest daily report shows 2,034 cases were recorded Thursday, nearly 500 more than the previous daily high set on Sunday. It also pushed the seven-day rolling average for new cases to its own highwater mark of 1,409 per day over the past week.

Health officials say every single county in the state - save one - has a high COVID-19 activity level, the only exception being Price County.

The increase in cases come as the total cases reported declined from the previous two days, snapping the two-day streak in which the percentage of tests that were positive was below the seven-day rolling average. With 11,445 tests tallied by DHS on Thursday, the day’s percent positive rose to 17.8 percent, nudging its rolling average to 14.3 percent.

The ongoing surge in new positive tests continue to cause the percentage of people who have recovered from the virus lower. The agency’s figures show 86.5 percent of once-infected individuals has fallen to 86.5 percent, while active cases are back over 12 percent.

Three new deaths were recorded, including the first one in Shawano County, DHS noted. Since the outbreak began, DHS reports 1,231 have died from complications related to COVID-19.

