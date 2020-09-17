Advertisement

No injuries reported after fire spreads inside Watertown apartment wall

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire inside the wall of an apartment started to spread to a different apartment above it early Thursday morning.

The Watertown Fire Department arrived around 3:35 a.m. to Riverview Apartments at 122 Hall Street for a possible fire in the wall of a vacant unit.

According to a news release, Watertown police arrived before firefighters and observed smoke in the hallway of the 32-unit building and knocked on doors to tell residents to evacuate.

Fire crews located the fire in a first-floor unit, opened up the wall and extinguished it. The fire was contained to the wall area, but started to spread to the unit above.

Fire officials continued evacuating residents and searching each unit, put out the fire and cleared the smoke from the building.

Crews were on scene until about 5:35 a.m. and there were no injuries reported from the fire.

The result of the fire was determined to be from replacement of plumbing in a bathroom that had been done on Wednesday. The starting place of the fire was the wall between the bathroom and common hallway of the empty apartment.

Officials estimated the damage of the complex to be close to $5,000.

No residents were displaced as a result of the fire after it was contained and the city building inspector was also called to the complex for assistance.

Multiple cities' Fire and EMS units assisted with the incident.

