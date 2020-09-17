Advertisement

Novichok-tinged bottle found in Navalny’s room, colleagues say

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, shared a photo from a hospital in Germany.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, shared a photo from a hospital in Germany.(Source: Alexei Navalny/Instagram via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Colleagues of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Thursday that a bottle of water with a trace of the Novichok nerve agent was found in his hotel room after his poisoning.

Navalny fell ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on Aug. 20 and was flown to Germany, where he was kept in an induced coma for more than two weeks as he was treated with an antidote. Members of his team accused the Kremlin of involvement in the poisoning, charges that Russian officials have vehemently denied.

The Kremlin has bristled at calls from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leaders to answer questions about the poisoning, urging Germany to provide evidence of his poisoning.

On Tuesday, Navalny posted a picture of himself from his bed in Berlin’s Charite Hospital, hugged by his wife and children. “I still can’t do almost anything on my own, but yesterday I managed to breathe on my own for the entire day,” he added in the post.

A video posted on Navalny’s Instagram on Thursday showed his team working around his hotel room in Tomsk before he left the city and collapsed on a flight back to Moscow.

Navalny’s Instagram said they returned to the room an hour after learning that he had become ill, accompanied by a lawyer, and packed the bottles and other items for further inspection.

“Two weeks later, a German laboratory found a trace of Novichok on a bottle from the Tomsk hotel room,” they said. “And then another three labs that took Alexei’s samples proved that he was poisoned with it. Now we understand: It was done before he left his room to go to the airport.”

A German military lab has determined that Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, the same class of Soviet-era agent that Britain said was used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, in 2018.

On Monday, the German government said independent tests by labs in France and Sweden backed up its findings. The Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is also taking steps to have samples from Navalny tested at its designated labs.

The Kremlin has said that Russian doctors who treated him in the Siberian city of Omsk, where he was brought after the plane’s emergency landing, found no sign that Navalny was poisoned. Russia has repeatedly prodded Germany to share Navalny’s analyses and other medical data and compare notes with the Russian doctors.

German officials have responded to Moscow’s request for evidence by saying that Russian authorities must have the samples already since Navalny spent two days in the Omsk hospital.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who canceled a scheduled trip Tuesday to Berlin, said in a TV interview earlier this week that Russian authorities have conducted a preliminary inquiry and documented the meetings Navalny had before falling ill, but he emphasized that investigators need to see the evidence of his poisoning to launch a full criminal probe.

Lavrov accused the West of trying to smear Russia and use the incident as a pretext for new sanctions against Moscow. He argued that Navalny’s life was saved by the pilots of the plane who quickly landed in Omsk after he collapsed on board and by the rapid action of doctors there — something he said Western officials have failed to recognize.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Number of Americans filing for unemployment aid fell to 860,000

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Until the pandemic upended the operations of American companies, from factories to family diners, weekly jobless aid applications had never exceeded 700,000 in the U.S.

National

After Sally: Rescue, recovery and a wary eye on rivers

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At least eight waterways in south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle were expected to hit major flood stage by Thursday. Some of the crests could break records, submerge bridges and flood some homes.

National Politics

Biden to join Senate Democrats online for lunch, questions

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden is set to join Senate Democrats for an online lunch, returning virtually to the place that fostered his political career as he fields questions from allies on the race for the White House and the down-ballot effort to wrest the Senate’s majority control from Republicans.

National Politics

Democrats and Republicans debate over coronavirus vaccine development

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
The politics of the pandemic on full display as Democrats and Republicans debate over the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Latest News

National Politics

First volume of Barack Obama’s memoir coming Nov. 17

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By HILLEL ITALIE
The memoir is called “A Promised Land” and will cover his swift and historic rise to the White House and his first term in office.

National

Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Basketball star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free from prison after a 22-year-old wrongful conviction.

National

Hurricane Sally rips through southeast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Hurricane Sally tore a path of destruction through Florida and Alabama.

National

Showdown set as US to declare UN sanctions on Iran are back

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE and EDITH M. LEDERER
Virtually alone in the world, the Trump administration will announce on Saturday that U.N. sanctions on Iran eased under the 2015 nuclear deal are back in force. But the other members of the U.N. Security Council, including U.S. allies, disagree and have vowed to ignore the step.

National

Take a look: Monkey takes selfies on man's phone; firefighters sing to lighten mood

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A lost phone is found loaded with monkey selfies, and a group of firefighters sing through a much-need respite after nine days straight battling wildfires.

Making A Difference

Young nurse inspired by personal experience to care for others

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Stofflet
For Hannah Dreischmeier there’s nowhere she’d rather be than at the bedside of patients at UW Carbone Cancer Center.