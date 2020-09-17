Advertisement

Rabies-infected bat found on Madison’s near east side

(KCWY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. health officials are warning about a bat infected with rabies that was discovered earlier this week at a park on Madison’s near east side.

According to Public Health Madison & Dane Co., the bat was discovered around 5 p.m. Wednesday at Olbrich Park, in the 200 block of Garrison Street. The agency said the bat was found on the playground, near a slide.

After the bat was collected, it was tested and determined to have rabies, health officials explain.

They ask anyone who thinks they may have had contact with the page to call the Police and Fire Dispatcher at (608) 255-2345 and ask for our Animal Services Officer.

