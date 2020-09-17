Advertisement

Special Olympics Wisconsin holds first sports tournament since start of pandemic

This was the first event where the organization implemented their Return to Play plan.
Caption
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Special Olympics Wisconsin held their first sports tournament in six months Sunday, also making it the first event with the organizations new Return to Play plan.

The Southern State Golf Tournament was held at the Kestrel Ridge Golf Course, with 27 athletes and unified partners competing.

Athletes and best friends Jacob Zydowsky and David Hagens had been looking forward to the tournament for a long time after only being able to talk over the phone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization noted that the two are so close that Hagens asked Zydowsky’s mom, Anne, to be his caddie for the tournament.

Zydowsky earned gold during the tournament, but the two said winning was their last concern.

“It was just thrilling when they saw each other for the first time,” said Anne Zydowsky. “The smiles started and never ended.”

Special Olympics conducted extensive research and planning for months before the start of their tournament to balance safety with the overall well-being of their athletes.

This was the first event where the organization implemented their Return to Play plan, which gradually reintroduces fun activities where athletes can be safe and socially distant.

A new four-phased approach also limits the number of people at gatherings and requires strict sanitation protocols.

There was also a Virtual Awards Ceremony on Tuesday so that the participants and their supporters could celebrate their accomplishments safely.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Edgewood College spike in COVID-19 related to Labor Day activities, president says

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Edgewood College reported a spike in COVID-19 cases Thursday among students, attributing it to activities over Labor Day weekend.

Local

Automatic fire sprinklers credited with helping stop apartment fire

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
An automatic fire sprinkler system in a downtown Madison apartment complex is being credited with helping protect the complex.

Coronavirus

Bay Port High School teacher dies after being diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A letter to parents and staff says Heidi Hussli died Thursday after a brief hospitalization.

Local

Special Olympics Wisconsin holds socially distant, safe Southern State Golf Tournament

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Latest News

State

President Trump aims to boost rural turnout in critical Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is aiming to boost enthusiasm among rural Wisconsin voters as he looks to repeat his path to victory four years ago.

State

DNR estimates wolf population up about 13%

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate the number of wolves in the state has increased by about 13% from last year.

Local

Dane Co. awards $4.45 million for creation of affordable housing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County announced $4.45 million in awards Thursday to help build over 300 affordable housing units in multiple cities.

Coronavirus

Sen. Johnson exposed to COVID-19, tests negative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Sen. Ron Johnson was told Thursday that he was exposed to someone with COVID-19 on Monday, but has since tested negative.

Economy

City to pay remote workers $10,000 to live in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A move to the Capital City may pay off - $10,000 to be exact.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases top 2,000 for first time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wisconsin for the first time ever.