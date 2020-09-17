Advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Eau Claire

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campiagn stop Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Janesville, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Vice President Pence is scheduled to start his Minnesota-Wisconsin bus tour in Eau Claire on Thursday, Sept. 24.

The Office of the Vice President says Pence will visit Midwest Manufacturing and talk about the importance of manufacturing in the United States.

After visiting Eau Claire, he is scheduled to visit Minneapolis where he will participate in a Cops for Trump event,

Latest News

Nfl

Lambeau Field is NFL’s best stadium, ESPN determines

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The stadium has hosted three NFL Championships, including the legendary “Ice Bowl,” nine conference title games, and has been the home to 15 division title winners and seven championship teams.

Local

New Middleton plant turns cow manure into clean water

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A new facility in Middleton plans to leverage cutting-edge technology to turn cow manure into drinkable water.

Local

Downtown Waunakee businesses encourage people to support small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
Help small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic by donating to a new fund.

Making A Difference

Young nurse inspired by personal experience to care for others

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Stofflet
For Hannah Dreischmeier there’s nowhere she’d rather be than at the bedside of patients at UW Carbone Cancer Center.

Latest News

News

Four people taken to trauma centers after shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Madison restaurants prepare for winter

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Economic boost expected from game day

Updated: 12 hours ago

Local

Tourism experts expect economic boost from Badger game days

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
Tourism experts are expecting an economic boost now that Badger football will be back this October, but bar owners say COVID-19 is throwing them off their game.

Local

Madison’s outdoor seating program extended until spring, restaurants fear they won’t make it past winter

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The City of Madison will continue to help restaurants and taverns with expanded outdoor dining options until April.

Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes All-NBA First Team for the second consecutive year

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Giannis Antetokounmpo made the All-NBA First Team Wednesday for the second consecutive year, making it the fourth straight season he earned All-NBA honors.