Vice President Mike Pence to visit Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Vice President Pence is scheduled to start his Minnesota-Wisconsin bus tour in Eau Claire on Thursday, Sept. 24.

The Office of the Vice President says Pence will visit Midwest Manufacturing and talk about the importance of manufacturing in the United States.

After visiting Eau Claire, he is scheduled to visit Minneapolis where he will participate in a Cops for Trump event,

