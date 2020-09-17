Advertisement

WATCH: Large fireworks fired at Madison police officers

The Madison Police Dept. reports two commercial-grade fireworks were fired at its officers on August 26, 2020.(Madison Police Dept. via YouTube)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two new videos released by the Madison Police Dept. show fireworks fired at its officers and vehicles.

According to the police department, the incidents occurred in the early morning hours of August 26, during the unrest that erupted following the previous night’s protests. The fireworks, which police described as commercial-grade, landed close to the cruiser and the flash from the blast enveloped the vehicle.

In the other incident, an officer’s dash cam video recorded a firework exploding right in front of a squad car in the 200 block of W. Mifflin St. According to the Madison Police Dept., nearby officers were trying to stop other criminal activity when it was fired, around 2 a.m. that morning.

Madison police say nobody was injured in either incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incidents, or other crimes from that night, to contact police.

