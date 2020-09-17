Western Wildfires Among Largest in History

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Imagine Beloit to the Dells & Fennimore to Beaver Dam -- singed beyond recognition. That’s about how much land has burned as a result of this year’s wildfires in California and Oregon. Those fires are still burning and thousands of firefighters are still trying to get them under control. An extended period of dry weather and gusty winds have only made things worse. Three out of the top 5 largest wildfires in California history happened in the last month. The causes of those fires are still under investigation.

If you took all the land burned by this year's California/Oregon wildfires - it would stretch all across south-central Wisconsin. (WMTV)

The August Complex is the largest wildfire on record in California -- and only 30% contained as of September 17th.

Nearly 840,000 acres or just about 1,300 square miles have been burned. That’s slightly larger than all of Dane County, Wisconsin.

The area burned by the August Complex fire is slightly larger than all of Dane County, Wisconsin. As of September 17th, that fire was only 30% contained. (WMTV)

The smoke from the wildfires was so widespread that it lofted into the upper atmosphere and traveled across the central U.S. Our extended period of sunny weather also included a bit of haze these last few days. Sunrises & sunsets produced a deeper red/orange glow thanks to the smoke & dust particles.

Smoke drifted across much of the US on Thursday. The mid-week cold front helped swipe much of it out of Wisconsin. (WMTV)

Our recent cold front swiped much of that smoke out of Wisconsin, but the plume is not far off. Smoke is from the wildfires may reenter the state by Sunday/Monday. Since the smoke is drifting several thousands of feet aloft, it will not affect air quality at the surface in Wisconsin.

As the upper-level flow becomes more west/east next Sunday, smoke from the wildfires could return into Wisconsin. The smoke will not affect surface-level air quality. (WMTV)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.