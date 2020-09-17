Advertisement

Young nurse inspired by personal experience to care for others

Hannah Dreischmeier
By John Stofflet
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For Hannah Dreischmeier there’s nowhere she’d rather be than at the bedside of patients at UW Carbone Cancer Center.

The 23-year-old oncology nurse said, “The thing I like about nursing is my connection to my patients. I feel like nurses are in a really unique position to get to know the people they’re taking care of. We spend the most time with our patients, so the relationships are what I love the most.”

She added, “It’s such an honor to be a small part of our patients' lives here. I truly mean that. I feel so lucky and so blessed to be able to come here every day and be healthy and be a provider and try to get somebody else to a healthier place.”

Considering the challenges she faced at age 16, the fact that Hannah graduated as a top member of her high school class in DeForest was remarkable enough. But she went on to get accepted at UW-Madison, then graduate from the U.W. School of Nursing.

Now, she’s not only fulfilling what she considers to be her calling—helping others as a nurse—she brings a unique perspective to her job.

