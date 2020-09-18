Advertisement

Alabama reports 2nd death from Hurricane Sally; Alpha forms

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — A second death from Hurricane Sally was reported Friday in Alabama on a day that also saw the National Hurricane Center have to resort to using the Greek alphabet for storm names in a record-setting season.

Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup. He gave no other details on the death.

Another person in the county died Wednesday morning as the hurricane was blowing through in an apparent drowning.

And in Florida, authorities were looking for a missing kayaker who was feared dead, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said. The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for the man who went out on the day of the storm, he said.

“We’ve been telling everyone how fortunate we are about not having any deaths. We may have our first hurricane-related death as a result of it,” the sheriff said.

Meanwhile far east in the Atlantic, Subtropical Storm Alpha formed. It is only the second time the Hurricane Center has had to use the Greek alphabet after running out of its traditional storm names. The only time they had done this before was in the deadly 2005 hurricane season, during which Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.

Alpha came just hours after Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the eastern Atlantic, using the last of the traditional names for tropical systems. That storm’s maximum sustained winds Friday morning were near 40 mph (65 kph). Slight strengthening was possible during the day but weakening should start over the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Wilfred was centered about 630 miles (1,015 kilometers) west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was moving west-northwest near 17 mph (28 kph).

The prior record for the earliest 21st named storm was Wilma on October 8, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

WIAC cancels winter sports through the end of the year

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has thrown in the towel on sports for the rest of the year.

National Politics

Puerto Rico getting funds for power grid 3 years after Hurricane Maria

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has released $13 billion for reconstruction of the grid and to help rebuild schools damaged by the storm.

National Politics

LIVE: Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|

Coronavirus

COVID measures could keep flu in check this year

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The same measures we've been using to slow the spread of COVID-19 – like mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing – can also help stop the spread of flu.

National

Walmart to increase pay for 165K workers

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Walmart announced it will increase pay for approximately 165,000 workers.

Latest News

National

Walmart to increase pay for 165K workers

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Walmart announced it will increase pay for approximately 165,000 workers.

National

Why are some COVID-19 patients suffering for months?

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jillian Angeline
“We need the help, the medical attention, the awareness,” said long-hauler Gina Assaf.

News

Lanes closed, med-flight responding to Wyocena crash

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Med-flight is responding to a two-car accident on Traut Rd., Columbia County Dispatch confirmed.

National

Researchers study why some people are suffering long-term effects from coronavirus

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Local

Sec. of State Pompeo to speak at state capitol

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is coming to Madison next week to deliver a speech at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

National

America’s longest-living couple celebrates 85th wedding anniversary

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff
In life, there’s something to be said for being agreeable. Each grew to love the passions of the other.