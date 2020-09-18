Advertisement

Man arrested after burning homeless encampment at James Madison Park

Homeless encampment on fire at James Madison Park
Homeless encampment on fire at James Madison Park(Danny Edgel)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a man for allegedly setting a homeless encampment on fire at James Madison Park early Friday afternoon.

Authorities say a tent, mattress and clothes were found burning at the park around 1 p.m. The three homeless victims, all in their 30′s, reportedly spent Friday morning setting up a tent they had just received next to the park’s shelter.

49-year-old Kerry M. Meighan allegedly sat on a bench nearby as the victims were organizing their belongings. After the victims had left, police say Meighan walked over to the tent and “leaned into it” before heading to the park’s restroom. Meighan returned to the tent once more before walking away.

Less than a minute later, the tent and the victims' belongings went up in flames. The fire spread to the park’s shelter, damaging it significantly.

Meighan was identified and arrested on charges of arson.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW System President Tommy Thompson issues statement on UW-River Falls mitigation steps

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
“Moving to online course delivery for a two-week period while sheltering in place can be an effective tactic, as we have seen elsewhere,” Thompson said.

News

14 UW students referred for suspension

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Monroe HS goes virtual Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

DWD Secretary resigns after Evers request

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

UW Madison grad student resigns

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

News

Thousands of absentee ballots being sent out

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Police find at least 10 shell casings on Madison roadway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison police officers found at least 10 shell casings early Friday morning on the roadway.

Local

MPD: Shell casings found after reports of shots fired

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison police officers found multiple shell casings after receiving multiple reports of shots fired early Friday morning.

Education

UW- Madison refers 14 students to emergency suspension for public health violations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The University of Wisconsin- Madison is investigating nearly 450 student and nine organizations Friday for public health violations.