Man arrested after burning homeless encampment at James Madison Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a man for allegedly setting a homeless encampment on fire at James Madison Park early Friday afternoon.

Authorities say a tent, mattress and clothes were found burning at the park around 1 p.m. The three homeless victims, all in their 30′s, reportedly spent Friday morning setting up a tent they had just received next to the park’s shelter.

49-year-old Kerry M. Meighan allegedly sat on a bench nearby as the victims were organizing their belongings. After the victims had left, police say Meighan walked over to the tent and “leaned into it” before heading to the park’s restroom. Meighan returned to the tent once more before walking away.

Less than a minute later, the tent and the victims' belongings went up in flames. The fire spread to the park’s shelter, damaging it significantly.

Meighan was identified and arrested on charges of arson.

