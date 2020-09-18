Bullets go “directly over the heads” of adult and child during shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating after a Madison home was struck by multiple bullets, almost hitting an adult and 8-year-old child inside.

According to the Madison Police Department, several calls came in around 10 p.m. reporting gunshots on Loreen Drive near Elver Park. Officers found one home hit by multiple bullets when they arrived on scene.

An adult and 8-year-old child were in the room that was hit. Police were told that the shots that went into the home “went directly over the heads of both the adult and the child.” The shots into the home did break a window, causing a minor injury to the 8-year-old. No medical attention was needed.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the road on Loreen Drive as well.

Police are continuing to investigate. So far, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.