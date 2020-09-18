Clerk’s offices prepare for return of high volume of absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County mail room processed an influx of outgoing absentee ballots as over 81,000 absentee ballots were sent out to voters this week.

Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl says that’s eight times as many absentee ballot requests than in 2016, when less than 9,000 absentee ballots were sent out in total.

“Mailing out 80,000 in the first batch was more than anything the clerk’s office could have handled on its own,” said Witzel-Behl.

She credits the dedication of the poll workers to log long hours doing mostly monotonous work.

“The poll workers are what makes democracy happen,” said Witzel-Behl. “They are there to help you at the polling place but they do things behind the scenes as well to help prepare for the election.”

In Rock County, poll workers helped send out over 26,000 absentee ballots in just the first week.

In 2016, Rock county sent out around 19,000 absentee ballots in total.

Lisa Tollefson, the Rock County Clerk, says she anticipates far more requests to come in.

“It’s been a tremendous amount of work to do,” said Tollefson. “Anything we can do ahead to prep to be ready for Election Day, we’re doing that now.”

She says the county has ordered a high-speed tabulating machine to help process ballots at a faster rate on Election Day. The technology should be able to process ballots at a rate of 72 ballots per minute. Currently, the machines in Rock County can only process around 1 ballot for every 8 seconds.

“We’re trying to work out any way to save time,” said Tollefson. “There’s lot of little pieces that need to take place so we can get that done as soon as possible.”

Rock County is meeting with its municipalities bi-weekly ahead of November to work out any issues that might arise.

“We’re all on the same page and we’re all working toward the same goal: to get everybody’s vote to count,” Tollefson said.

To track your absentee ballot or file a request, click HERE.

