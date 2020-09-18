Cooler Weekend Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The pleasant stretch of weather continues into this weekend. Tonight, lows will fall back into the 30′s & 40′s again. A few places farther north could come close to the freezing mark. The National Weather Service has issued another Frost Advisory for Juneau and Adams counties tonight.

Winds turn back out of the south Saturday and Sunday - ushering in warmer air from the south. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60′s by Sunday and reach the lower 70′s on Monday. Overnight lows will rise into the upper 50′s by Monday morning.

Sunshine continues through next Wednesday. A weak cold front moves through late Wednesday into Thursday. This could bring a chance of showers Wednesday night. Temperatures will level off in the lower 70′s at the end of next week.

