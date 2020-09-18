Advertisement

Dane Co. average COVID-19 cases per day nearly doubles since last week

PHDMC reports 14-day average jumps from 94 per day to 170
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public health officials in Dane Co. recorded a huge spike in the county’s 14-day rolling average number of new cases per day. According to the latest figures from Public Health Madison & Dane County that number nearly doubled from 170 to 94 cases per day in the past week alone.

In that span, the agency recorded a total of 2,380 cases, more than half (55%) of which came from University Health Services testing. That brought the county’s percent-positive rate to 5.2 percent, well above the three percent reported last week, but well below the 14.3 percent statewide number.

This left Dane Co. ranking in the Dept. of Health Services “high activity” classification for the 13th week in a row.

Just over three-quarters of those recent cases were found in University of Wisconsin-Madison students and staff, with students making up the vast majority, 1,808 to 10 for the UW staff, PHMDC data notes indicate. Nearly 1,400 of the total cases were linked to college-age housing clusters, such as forms, apartment complexes with 10 or more cases, and fraternities and sororities.

The number of members of UW sports teams who have tested positive rose to 50, from the 42 reported earlier this week.

Health officials have spoken to more than 2,200 of the infected individuals and approximately two-thirds were able to determine where they likely caught the virus.

Of the 2,202 people PHMDC has interviewed, it found 13 of them were infected at child care facilities, including seven children.

Other cases were found in:

  • Health care facilities: 22
  • Workplaces: 12, two of which were public facing
  • Congregate facilities: 8
  • UW facilities, e.g. dining halls: 8
  • Restaurants and bars: 7
  • Weddings: 5
  • Churches: 4
  • Other clusters: 3

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walmart to raise wages, paying staff up to $30 per hour

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you’re one of the millions of workers affected by the pandemic and you’re looking for a job, you might want to consider Walmart.

News

Bullets go “directly over the heads” of adult and child during shots fired incident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police say a single house was hit by multiple bullets on Madison’s west side Thursday night.

Coronavirus

Bay Port High School teacher dies after being diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
A letter to parents and staff says Heidi Hussli died Thursday after a brief hospitalization.

News

Young nurse inspired by personal experience to care for others

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Young nurse inspired by personal experience to care for others

Updated: 10 hours ago

Economy

Entrepreneurs rise to the challenge of COVID-19 economic hit

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
The economic downfall from COVID-19 has forced many out of jobs- but also moving them into a new territory.

News

Entrepreneurs take on the economic downfall

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Edgewood College reports COVID-19 spike

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Madison restaurant gets sign surprise

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Traffic slow down on the Beltline

Updated: 11 hours ago