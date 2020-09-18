Advertisement

Dane Co. restrictions force Madison Capitols to cancel season

Madison Capitols logo
Madison Capitols logo(Madison Capitols)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Capitols will not take the ice this winter. The U.S. Hockey League announced the move Friday, blaming the decision on Dane County restrictions enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an extremely difficult decision for our organization as we are deeply disappointed for our players, fans and the Madison community,” Capitols Owner Ryan Suter said. “We feel for our young players and their future academic and athletic careers."

The team explained the health restrictions imposed would not allow them to play at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Area. On top of that, the sport itself is listed as ‘high risk’ and, as such, is banned. Plus, even if they could play, ‘mass gathering’ rules would bar fans from the indoor sporting venues.

In a statement, the team stated it met with local health officials to present a return to play plan, but they were unable to reach an arrangement. It is the only team in the league that had its season ended by the coronavirus outbreak.

When asked about the cancellation, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. pointed to the nearly 2,400 new COVID-19 cases discovered in the county over the past two weeks, arguing that their restrictions are even more important now.

“(I)t simply isn’t safe for people to attend gatherings or play sports that require close contact," Heath Education Coordinator Christy Vogt said.

Derecho cancels season

Another team, the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, will not play this year either, but for a completely different reason. Its stadium suffered significant damage last month when a derecho swept through the region causing massive damage across northeast Iowa and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people.

“The property damage suffered in the entire Cedar Rapids area by its residents and businesses was significant,” RoughRiders President, General Manager and Head Coach Mark Carlson said. “Our community will rebuild and recover from the storm.”

The USHL stated a dispersal draft will be held for the players on both teams, so they don’t miss out on the season. The league is currently making the schedule for the remaining 14 teams. The season is set to start on Friday, November 6.

“Both clubs were resolute in their desire to take the ice, but ultimately these extenuating circumstances prevent them from playing this season,” USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity said. He added that the league expects both teams to return for the 2021 season, something Suter is already looking forward to.

“We were excited about the direction of our organization under new general manager and head coach, Tom Upton, along with the staff changes of the past few years,” Suter added. “We are preparing our return in the 2021-22 season."

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

WIAC cancels winter sports through the end of the year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has thrown in the towel on sports for the rest of the year.

Nba

Report: Giannis takes home second MVP

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
It looks like Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to worry about last year’s MVP trophy getting lonely.

Sports

National Bobblehead Museum unveils Bart Starr bobbleheads

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled four officially bobbleheads featuring Green Bay Packers legend, Bart Starr.

Nfl

Chiefs fan at opening game tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter and Joseph Hennessy
The Kansas City Chiefs have been notified by the Kansas City Health Department that a fan at Thursday’s opening game has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Nfl

Lambeau Field is NFL’s best stadium, ESPN determines

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The stadium has hosted three NFL Championships, including the legendary “Ice Bowl,” nine conference title games, and has been the home to 15 division title winners and seven championship teams.

Coronavirus

Don’t gather to watch Badger games, Dane Co. health officials warn

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Public Health Madison Dane County warned this upcoming season will likely cause COVID-19 to spread even further among students and across Dane County.

Nfl

Packers great Charles Woodson nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Woodson and 13 other modern-era greats are are among the first-year nominees.

Badgers

UW “thrilled” about return of football

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez says he is “thrilled” for the return of Big Ten football, “specifically BADGER FOOTBALL.”

Football

President Trump celebrates Big Ten’s return, claims credit

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
President Donald Trump joined Big Ten football fans Wednesday morning in celebrating the imminent return of Big Ten football.

Sports

Snappers fans believe new owner “destroying brand” with name change

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
In order to cover the upkeep costs of maintaining Beloit’s new baseball stadium over the next 20 years, Snappers Managing Operator Quint Studer will change the team’s name.