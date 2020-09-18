Advertisement

DHS recommends people do not go trick-or-treating this Halloween

Halloween candy is also arriving in some stores earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Halloween candy is also arriving in some stores earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Health Services recommends that people do not go trick-or-treating this Halloween.

The department said that going house-to-house or having in-person contact of any time can increase someone’s risk of getting COVID-19.

DHS also warned the public to avoid large outdoor gatherings like parties, festivals and parades as well as in-person outdoor parties of any kind. For example, any in-person costume parties or contests are not recommended no matter where they are held.

Going out to bars was also not recommended due knowledge of the coronavirus spreads quickly at these places.

People can still enjoy the holiday by celebrating virtually or by decreasing the amount of people they will see in person. The department also gave ideas for how people can still go trick-or-treating, such as leaving individual grab bags or cups filled with candy outside for children to take for a contact-free solution.

DHS added that the public should get vaccinated against the flu, before Halloween, since both can cause respiratory illnesses.

Public Health Madison & Dane County did not disprove of trick-or-treating all together, but said the public should only do this activity with the people they live with.

Trick-or-treaters should stay in their own neighborhood, wear a mask and socially distance themselves from other groups.

If people are worried about the risk of touching candy wrappers, PHMDC added that people can let candy sit for 72 hours before eating any.

