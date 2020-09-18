Advertisement

DOJ investigating death of driver after vehicle pursuit, gunshot heard

Department of Justice logo by MGN.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a death Friday following a vehicle pursuit.

The department reported that a Monona Police Department officer tried to stop a reckless drive around 11:15 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle pursuit started at the Monona city limits.

The car crashed on Moorland Road at South Towne Boulevard in Madison, then the driver exited the car. Police noted the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The DOJ continued saying the officer commanded the driver to cooperate, but the driver then went back to their car.

The officer heard a single gunshot come out of the car and live saving measures were performed on the driver. The department said the measures were not successful and the driver died on scene.

The Division of Criminal Investigation will be conducting the investigation, which was requested by Monona PD, but the DOJ noted the death is not known to be a direct result of the officer’s actions or omissions.

The DCI will be assisted by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

This is an ongoing investigation and DCI will continue to review eviddence to determine the facts of the incident.

