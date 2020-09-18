Advertisement

Entrepreneurs rise to the challenge of COVID-19 economic hit

By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The economic downfall from COVID-19 has forced many out of jobs- but also moving them into a new territory.

When Ian Oestreich lost his job in March, he knew he didn’t want to sit around and do nothing. It was in the same day that he came up with the idea for Backyard Bicycles.

“Bike repair is something I’ve done since I was a kid, it’s one of my skills,” he said. “And I figured, why not?”

Oestreich was formerly a fitness coach with what he says is an “entrepreneurial spirit” and decided he wanted to run neighborhood pop-ups for bicycle tune-ups.

He got right to work, saying there was no better time to jump into something.

“I kind of realized you have to grab the bull by the horns and start,” Oestreich said. “There’s also no risk.”

He isn’t the only one with this COVID-19 start-up dream. There is a community of entrepreneurs at StartingBlock Madison.

Executive Director Nora Roughen-Schmidt said many businesses are struggling to stay relevant right now, but entrepreneurs and start-up companies are pivoting.

“While there have been a lot of things that have been challenging with the pandemic, there’s also a lot of positive energy surrounding some of the changes in creativity,” said Roughen-Schmidt.

Oestrich said with so many people liking to ride bicycles around Madison and get out of the house, the relevancy of his idea was pure luck.

Roughen-Schmidt also said there is a greater willingness now to mentor and finance good ideas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

