Madison police respond to shots fired on Piping Rock Rd

(WMTV)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police responded to the 5700 block of Piping Rock Rd Friday morning after several callers reported shots fired in the area.

While officers were on their way to the scene, another call came in for a vehicle that had been flipped over in the same location.

When officers arrived, they did find shell casings near the vehicle. MPD says the vehicle was towed for evidence and the suspects are at large.

