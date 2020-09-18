Advertisement

Markesan School District closes schools, plans for virtual instruction due to COVID-19 outbreak

No classes, athletic practices or events will be held Sept. 18 through Sept. 27
(WJHG)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARKESAN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Markesan School District has announced its temporary closure of schools in response to a “dramatic rise” in coronavirus cases.

The district said they will be taking a “Fall Break” from Friday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 27. No classes, athletic practices or events will be held during this time frame.

“In our Return to School Plan, we did address all areas of concern- cleaning, mitigation and virtual options for students in quarantine, but the large uptick in cases have stressed our system for staffing,” the district said. “In conjunction with Green Lake County Health, we feel that this week to ‘break’ face-to-face contact can set us up for better in-person and if necessary, virtual learning experiences moving forward through 2020.”

All Markesan School District staff members will be utilizing the break to deep clean schools, adjust and adopt practices and plan for virtual instruction.

The district said food will be available for students during the break. Interested parents and guardians are instructed to email schuldia@markesan.k12.wi.us by 10:00 a.m Monday morning Sept. 21 with contact information and the names of students with grades who need meals.

All food is to be picked up at Markesan High School from 12:30 p.m to 1:30 p.m on Friday, Sept. 25. The box(es) will include breakfast and lunch for each student for the school week.

