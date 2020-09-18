Advertisement

Marshall teen asks Make-A-Wish to help create new fundraiser

Lucas Nelson, 14, created the fundraiser to raise money for children's cancer research.
By Amelia Jones
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lucas Nelson was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was 13 years-old. A little over a year later, Lucas is now in a maintenance phase of his treatment. This means Lucas is still receiving cancer treatments, but can live at home, go to school and do things like other normal teenagers.

Make-A-Wish approached Lucas to ask if he would like to create a wish. Lucas knew he could go anywhere, but he wanted to give back. Lucas created a fundraiser selling t-shirts and hats to raise money for children’s cancer research.

The t-shirts and hats are $25 each. The design says ‘Survivor’ in six different languages, Lucas said he chose this design because it represents his family’s ancestry. To Lucas, you are a survivor of cancer every day you make it through another treatment.

“You’re gonna get through it if you just hope, believe in your doctors, let your doctors, they know what they’re doing, they’ve got this. God can help you to, that’s what helped me too, prayed and stuff but believe, hope, don’t ever give up," Lucas said.

The goal is to raise $5,000 and the items are on sale until September 30th. Lucas' parents were not surprised at their sons selfless wish.

“He’s always been concerned about other people and about animals so I guess it wasn’t a great surprise but at the time I was like you could go anywhere you want or you could have anything that you want isn’t there something else that you want and he said no, I’m pretty satisfied with my life," Loren Nelson, Lucas' dad, said.

To purchase the shirts and hats click here.

