Monroe High School moves to virtual instruction in response to COVID-19 outbreak

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Monroe High School is moving to virtual instruction for the next two weeks in response to several students and staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Monroe High School students are to attend school virtually from Monday, Sept. 21 through Thursday Oct. 1, described as “PLAN C” by the district.

The district said students at Monroe Middle School, Abraham Lincoln Elementary, Parkside Elementary and Northside Elementary will continue to attend classes following the “PLAN B," with students alternating between in-person and virtual instruction from Monday, Sept. 21 through Thursday Oct. 1.

District Administrator Rick Waski said as of early Friday morning three staff members and four students tested positive at the high school. Additionally, 14 students and eight staff are quarantine, making it difficult to continue to hold face-to-face instruction.

“We recognize the challenges this brings and we know that there will be many high school students deeply disappointed," Waski said. “However, we know that the numbers will only grow at the high school, and in the community, if we do not make this adjustment to our operational plan at this time.”

